SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting first responders and healthcare workers to visit for free next weekend in recognition of what they do.

The day of recognition will be Sept. 11. The Museum and Library said that police officers, paramedics, soldiers, ER nurses, firefighters and dispatchers all work hard to keep people safe. On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, they will get to visit a museum dedicated to a president who “kept the nation safe.”

The offer of free admission is one in a series of “Abe Appreciation” events the Museum and Library will be holding to recognize people and organizations that contribute to the community. Other groups honored include teachers and workers in the tourism and hospitality industries.

“Throughout the Civil War, President Lincoln offered the nation’s thanks to soldiers for their ‘skill, endurance and dauntless courage.’ Those same words apply to today’s first responders and medical personnel who step up to help others during times of crisis,” said Executive Director Christina Shutt. “I’m glad we can thank them in a small way by inviting them to learn more about President Lincoln’s legacy.”

First responders and healthcare workers simply need to present an employer ID in order to be admitted free of charge.