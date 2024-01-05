TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Several first responders who rushed to the scene of the disastrous anhydrous ammonia spill in Teutopolis last September now have been honored.

In a ceremony Tuesday, State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) presented certificates to first responders in his district who responded to the deadly incident. He said he handed out more than forty certificates.

Some agencies honored include the Teutopolis Fire Protection District, the Montrose Fire Department, Dieterich Fire Department, Greenup EMS and Clark County EMS.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

Photo credit to the Facebook page of the Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

The lawmaker said it wasn’t hard to recognize the work of local heroes.

“Many of these folks, these first responders, you know, they’re friends of mine, they’re my neighbors,” Niemerg said. “And I felt it was very important to honor them and their selfless acts for what they did on that very terrible day.”

Niemerg said the small town was hit hard by the tragedy but is bouncing back.