CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders in Champaign got a unique opportunity to train together on Tuesday.

Several police and fire departments drilled at Jefferson Middle School, focused on active shooter response. Almost 100 first responders from 12 Central Illinois agencies were there.

Courtesy: Champaign Police Department Facebook page

Lieutenant Blake Kuhns of the Urbana Fire Department said it is important to practice working with police and other responders. It’s not something they get to practice during regular fire drills.

“The overwhelming number of patients, as well as working in conjunction with the police department,” Kuhns said. “Working with the local police departments to ensure that we are operating fluidly together is probably the biggest difference that we see in this type of drill.”

Participants went through four different scenarios: two based in classrooms, one outside the school and a final active shooter drill held all around the building.