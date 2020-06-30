First responders give gift of life

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders gave back on Tuesday by donating blood. The OSF PRO Ambulance location teamed up with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive.

Extra safety guidelines were put in place such as temperature checks, face masks, and other COVID-19 focused screenings.

OSF PRO Ambulance director Robert Holloway wants people to know the importance of donating.

“One small accident, one car accident in the blink of an eye can really leave you severely injured” said Holloway. “Being able to donate now, knowing that I can help somebody who’s gonna need this in the flash of an eye is extremely rewarding. “

They said donations rates are very low, but are especially needed in times of COVID-19.

The next blood drive will be in August. The date will be released on their Facebook page.