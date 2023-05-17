DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s city council meeting had a heroic twist. Five law enforcement officers were presented with a lifesaving award and one member of that family got a special award of his own.

Officers helped rescue a family from a burning apartment building. The fire happened in March at the Vermilion Garden Apartments.

“They were lifting each other up to the side of the building, hitting the side of the building, trying to get people alerted,” said Christopher Yates, Chief of the Danville Police Department.

They had some help from the inside. 11-year-old Andrew Dampier was awake and noticed the alarm going off. He got his little sister dressed, woke up his mom, and started getting the officers’ attention.

“Actually, I thought we all were sleeping fortunately they were watching tv and on tablets,” said Rebecca Dampier.

She says she didn’t wake up to the smoke alarm because she’s hearing impaired. Andrew is too, which she says makes his response to the situation that much more incredible.

“It could’ve been catastrophic without what he did and his ability to stay calm,” said Yates.

“Andrew is at the window having a conversation with them saying ‘Can you help us, it’s a fire,’” said Rebecca Dampier.

Andrew knew how to keep his composure thanks in part to his grandfather, who spent 30 years as a firefighter. He helped prepare his grandson for how to act in an emergency.

“It was a huge opportunity for me to save her and prove that I’m a good hero,” said Andrew Dampier.

His heroism was recognized alongside those who helped pull them out of the building. Rebecca says the whole experience reinforces her family’s appreciation for law enforcement.

“We sign up to do this job and to see things like that come through it feels really good,” said Damon Bellik, Danville Police Officer.

It feels good for Andrew, too, as he becomes his family’s own unlikely first responder.

“I prove to her that I’m actually a hero. like Superman,” said Andrew Dampier.