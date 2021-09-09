First responders’ Covid protocol

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has changed how a lot of things work. That means first responders had to implement certain protocols for Covid-positive patients.

OSF Pro Ambulance says if someone calls 9-1-1 they will ask screening questions to determine if the person is Covid positive. This way, first responders can put on more PPE.

They also ask the person if they have any symptoms when they arrive to further protect first responders. Crews have mini ventilators with them and other special equipment to prevent mouth-to-mouth contact.

“People that require resuscitation whether its CPR or aggressive airway management or we still have a lot of really bad breathers and people have COPD and congestive heart failure, and all of those people still need to go to the hospital and they’re still having and being just as sick as they were pre-pandemic. And so a lot of those protocols haven’t changed,” Bob Holloway, OSF Pro Ambulance Director, said.

He says the first responders do what they can to stay safe, but they will do everything in their power to save a life.