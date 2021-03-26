First responders called to semi-truck crash along I-57

A semi was damaged following a crash on I-57 near the Pesotum Exit in Champaign County.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police and other first responders were called to a crash on I-57.

Troopers said that around 9:30 a.m. Friday, state police responded for backed up traffic near the Pesotum Exit (milepost 220). “The traffic was backed up due to a truck tractor semi-trailer in the right ditch on Interstate 57 near milepost 214.” Troopers said no one was hurt.

As crews were working to clear the scene, southbound traffic on the interstate was diverted to US 45. The road has since been reopened.