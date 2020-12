DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- An alderman is pleading for people to follow COVID-19 restrictions after Mayor Rickey Williams said he won't fine businesses for having indoor dining. Williams said he made the decision because the city doesn't have the power to do it. There is the option of taking away a bar or restaurant's liquor license, but Williams said he has no intention of doing that. He feels those businesses are doing their best to be safe.

Vermilion County, like the entire state, is under Tier 3 restrictions. That means restaurants and bars can't have people inside, but that doesn't seem to matter to some business owners.