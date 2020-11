CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a crash involving a semi on Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said it happened on northbound I-57 near Tolono around 6:30 p.m. They stated the semi was driving north when he lost control after experiencing heavy rain and strong winds. The semi went off the road and rolled onto its passenger side.

The 56-year-old driver, a Tennessee man, was able to get out of the semi. He was cleared by medical personnel.