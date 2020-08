URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police and emergency medical services responded to a car crash around noon Sunday near Crystal Lake Drive and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.

A representative with the Urbana Police Department said four vehicles were involved in the collision, including some that had to be towed.

The police report also said one car that was damaged drove off from the scene. There’s no word on what caused the accident.

One person complained of pain and was treated on-site.