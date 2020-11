LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Old Route 66.

They said it happened on Old Route 66 at 600th Street, south of Elkhart. Troopers stated Old Route 66 will be closed for an extended period between Elkhart and 600th Street.

Drivers are asked to take an alternative route around the crash site.