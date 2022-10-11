SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday.

“We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting the police means voting for laws to help them and against laws that hurt them.” Deering said after getting the endorsement. “It also means ensuring that they don’t have a seat just at the table, but influence in our discussions.”

FOP leaders criticized for Budzinski for her support of the SAFE-T Act. On Budzinski’s campaign website, she calls the law “a definitive step in the right direction.”

“Reagan has earned our endorsement because she steadfastly supports law enforcement officers who protect our communities.” Chris Southwood, FOP State Lodge President, said. “Unlike many politicians, including her opponent, who favor anti-police and pro-criminal laws, Reagan will be the strong voice we need in Congress to return sanity to our government, and safety to our neighborhoods.”

The Association of Fire Fighting Illinois have endorsed Nikki Budzinski instead of Regan Deering.

“It is critical that the AFFI has leadership in Congress that understands our legislative priorities and listens to our interests,” Chuck Sullivan, AFFI president said. “We know Nikki Budzinski will be there for us and advocate for our members. “

Budzinski accepted their endorsement.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois as I run to serve Central and Southern Illinois in Congress,” she said. “I’ll always work to ensure our first responders have the resources they need to stay safe as they serve our communities.”

Budzinski has worked before for the International Association of Fire Fighters. She also previously got the endorsement of the Illinois Police Benevolent Association.