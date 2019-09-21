First mosquito batch to test positive in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The health department is warning about West Nile after their first mosquito batch of the year tested positive.

The batch was tested by the Macon County Abatement District (MMAD). They say it’s unusual for the first positive test to be this late in the season.

They say they’re continuing to treat areas of standing water that have mosquito larvae/pupae in them. They are also looking for neglected pools, ornamental ponds, open containers and other areas that might be overlooked for mosquito breeding. If you see any areas that have standing water for more than 3 days, call MMAD at (217) 875-2722.