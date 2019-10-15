First look at new aquatic center attractions

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The brisk, fall air is a reminder pool season is officially over, but some got a chance to see a preview Tuesday of a water park that’s expected to open in May 2020.

Construction is still going on at the Nelson Park Aquatic Center in Decatur. Attractions are being tested at Splash Cove to make sure water is running smoothly through the pools and water features before shutting it all down for winter.

The aquatic center will feature a rock wall, zip line, bath houses and, of course, water slides.

“We have a racing slide, a very fast slide,” said Chris Harrison, Decatur Park Board Commissioners President. “There’s actually a stand up slide that they’re working on and testing right now, where you’ll stand and ride down like you’re surfing.”

But that’s not all.

“There’s zero depth pools, wading pools for kids,” said Harrison. “There’s a sunning deck for parents who want to sit in the sun but kinda want to be close to the water. Really everything from babies to older kids are going to be able to be entertained here.”

The new center will replace the Fairview Family Aquatic Center. The pool there was plagued with opening delays over this year’s Memorial Day weekend due to leaks. The cost for the project is projected to be around $10 million. But Harrison said it’ll help bring people from all around to the community.

“I know you can hear stories of people that live here in Decatur and go to Champaign or Monticello and Springfield,” said Harrison. “We want people from Monticello, Champaign and Springfield to start coming back to Decatur.”

Harrison pointed out there are several attracts near the Nelson Park Aquatic Center that can also entertain guests, including a ropes course, batting cages, mini golf and new playground. He also said there are other places in town that can draw families, such as the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Scovill Zoo, sculpture park and the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

The Nelson Park Aquatic Center is expected to open on Memorial Day weekend.