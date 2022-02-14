EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Trooper Layton Davis was shot and killed in 1976 by Aaron Hyche. Hyche was just recently released from prison because of health concerns.

Effingham’s Deputy Chief of Police, Kurt Davis, is the grandson of the slain Trooper. He weighed in on Hyche’s release.

“It’s crushing to be really honest,” Davis said.

Hyche was charged not only with Trooper Davis’ murder, but also attempted murder, carjacking and the kidnapping of Anna Mae Willenborg.

“He came around, grabbed my hands and put me in the back seat,” Willenborg said.

As of January 1, 2021, Illinois House Bill 3665 creates a mechanism for prisoners who are terminally ill to apply for medical release.

“This medical release provision has a provision to notify families and gives them an opportunity to respond,” said Jennifer Soble, executive director for the Illinois Prison Project, (IPP).

An opportunity Chief Davis and Willenborg said they did not get.

“We supposedly had a March meeting, and we had until February 9 to get our objections in,” Willenborg said.

Hyche was released on Feb. 8.

People have different opinions about how Hyche should spend his remaining years.

Chief Davis said serving 45 years is not enough for the man who killed his grandfather, who he never got to meet.

“The judge sentenced him to 300 plus years in prison,” Davis said.

But the Illinois Prison Project said the state spends $2 billion a year on inmates.

“Every dollar that we spend on an elderly person, a disabled person, a terminally ill person is a dollar that is not going into head start,” Soble said.

That is a moot point for Willenborg.

“When he gets out, he’s going to be on public welfare or in a nursing home,” Willenborg said.

Soble says dying at home is a cheaper option than dying in prison.

The IPP fought for victim families to have an appeal process in the bill, but the Davis family and Willenborg believe there were some communication errors in the process since Hyche was released before the deadline they were given.