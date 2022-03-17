CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 25-year-old Champaign man was shot and killed in the city on Wednesday. Champaign Police said it happened in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Dr. around 7 at night.

This is the first homicide in Champaign in 2022. There have been several shootings, but no one has died from those.

The Champaign County coroner said the victim is 25-year-old Brandon McClendon.

Champaign Police said they found McClendon outside an apartment, shot in the torso. They said they helped on scene, and he was taken to Carle Hospital. That’s where he died from his injuries.

We’ve been gathering shooting and gun violence statistics from years past. Last year, the first murder in Champaign didn’t happen until April.

In 2020, the first one happened in February. In total, that year there were 10 homicides. That was up 400% from 20-19.

Meanwhile, in 2021 there were 16. That’s up 60 percent from 2020.

The investigation of the most recent shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.