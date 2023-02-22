PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — “Where we’re at today, we didn’t think we’re going to be,” Seth Rohrbach said.

That’s Seth Rohrbach, first year wrestling coach at Paris High School.

He’s working on bringing back a sport the school hasn’t seen since the 1980s.

“We’re trying to build, we don’t have anything really set in stone and the culture here is just, just getting started,” Rohrbach said.

Amid that start, the first girl to wrestle at the school.

“It means a lot to me, my family, my coaches, the community it means a lot to us,” Gabby Collins said.

Freshman Gabby Collins decided to give wrestling a shot for the first time ever this year and it’s paid off.

Her hard work is taking her to Bloomington on Friday.

“I am a little shocked, would not really expect a little freshman girl, first year going to state,” Collins said.

“It’s just been awesome watching her grow in the sport with not ever participating ever, first time,” Rohrbach said.

Collins’ mom is proud to see what her daughter has accomplished.

“She had one goal when she started wrestling, she wanted to make it to state and she did exactly what she says she was going to do and I’m beyond proud of her,” Marta Collins said.

Another goal?

Collins is trying to build a new culture around wrestling. It is not just a boy’s sport.

“Got to work hard, never stop, and never let anybody stop me with what they say, it’s a big thing that I have,” Collins said.

Rohrbach says her time on the mat has garnered a lot of attention.

“Everybody in the community is just willing to come out and support us. I think our first meet we had this year, it was just a ton of people,” Rohrbach said.

Collins had one final message for other girls interested in getting into wrestling.

“I want to go there and prove that if I am the first girl to make it to state and place in state, that just really puts an image out saying that if any girl can do it, like any girl can do this,” Collins said.