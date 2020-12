MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The decision regarding who won the Macon County Sheriff’s race in 2018 may come down to 26 votes.

The recount case between Sheriff Tony Brown and Jim Root had its first day of court on Thursday. Lawyers for both sides argued before a judge from Champaign County. She will decide whether the contested ballots should be counted.

A second day for the court proceedings was set for December 18.