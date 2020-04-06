1  of  3
First COVID-19 related death in Champaign County

News
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde said the man was in his 80’s and had underlying health issues.

Officials sad the recommendations remain unchanged in light of the first fatality.

Pryde encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible, and if you do not have to go out, please do not. She also said to not invite people into your house and maintain social distancing as it is “key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

CUPHD officials also announced seven new confirmed cases. There are now 63 cases total in Champaign County.

