First confirmed COVID-19 case in county

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department announced the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

A man in his 50’s was tested on March 23, and the results came back positive on March 26. He’s reported to be doing well.

In a release, the department said the man is at home under self quarantine. They are evaluating exposures and said they will contact people who they believe are at an increased risk of exposure.

The department is telling people even though there has been a confirmed case, people shouldn’t panic.

They suggest people continue to utilize social distancing, and to follow safety measures such as:

Stay home as much as possible with adherence to the Governor’s Shelter at Home requirement.

If gatherings are necessary, limit the number of people to 10 or less.

Call to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting.

Check with your provider about telehealth options if you feel ill.

Remember to continue using proper hand hygiene.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing. Dispose of the tissue immediately. If no tissue is available, sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Do not shake hands. Instead, use another non-contact method to address others.

Clean frequently touched surfaces often.

The health department is also asking people to stay home if you are sick, and if you have a respiratory illness, to stay at home for seven days after your symptoms start and for three days after your fever has broken without the use of fever reducing medicine, and after your cough or sore throat has improved.

You should contact your doctor if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold or flu-like symptoms and do not feel better after three or four days, or if you are an older adult or have chronic health conditions. Don’t go to a clinic or hospital without contacting first.

The health department will continue to post updated information here.