CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male from Chicago has the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the State of Illinois, according to health officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with the CDC and the patient’s health care provider to identify anyone else he may have been in contact with.

The man has a recent travel history to Europe, according to a press release.

He did not require hospitalization and is isolated at home in “good condition.” IDPH confirmed there is no risk of extensive local spread of the virus at this time, as it does not spread as easily as COVID-19.