First black business expo helps provide networking opportunities

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- The metro Decatur black Chamber of Commerce hosted the first-ever black business expo. Member Melverta Wilkins wants the expo to bring the community together.

“August is national black business month, and we wanted to have the opportunity to show the businesses in Decatur.”

The chamber of commerce has seen how Covid has impacted businesses hands-on.

So they want to bring the community together while also supporting local businesses. The expo can bring more clientele and help out owners. Jamila Robinson owns Beauty Unfolded and sees the impact an event like this can have.



“The black expo is important because a lot of people don’t know about our businesses, we don’t have the mega businesses, and they cater to small businesses and put you out there.” The metro Decatur black chamber of commerce is also providing resources for small business owners for more information you can go here.