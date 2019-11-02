First annual suicide run

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Run for Life hosted a 5K/10K and Fun Run to raise awareness of the growing problem of teen suicide and advocate for sucide prevention.

“Unless you’re really affeted by suicide of any type, and were focusing on teen sucide, you know it may not have a special place as for those who have been affected by it. but when the lincoln and clinton area were hit with this about a year and a half ago, we wanted to do something to benefit the community with additional training for individuals who are currently doing it,” says Butch Dalhaus, who is a member of the Board of Directors.

The event was held at the Weldon Springs State Recreation Area.

There was a turnout of over 200 runners.

This is the first time the run has happened and it is planned to be an annual event.