First annual gala for housing authority

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County (HACC) has helped to transition hundreds of individuals in the community from government assistance to complete self-sufficiency through relevant education and job skills training for families being assisted by one of our many programs.

With an MTW designation, HACC has the unique ability to design flexible programs that genuinely help increase self-sufficiency and reduce the reliance on tax dollars to support clients who most desperately need housing stability.

Over the past ten years, the program has been dedicated to exposing clients and their families to increasingly new and innovative educational opportunities through innovative programming.

The enrichment foundation will host an evening of dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and a silent auction at its 1st Annual Black-Tie Scholarship Gala.

The proceeds from this event will be used to fund academic scholarships for participants who are pursuing the goals in their case plan and are attending or planning to attend college or technical training to increase their career opportunities.

Participants can also use scholarship funds to help pay for their youth’s summer and enrichment activities.

1st Annual Black-Tie Gala

October 12

The Refinery

2302 West John Street