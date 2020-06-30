Fireworks scheduled throughout Independence Day weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several area fireworks displays have been cancelled this summer, but not all.

Here’s what’s still going on across the July 4 weekend:

Atlanta

When: Show at dusk, July 3. Where: City limits.

There will be no parking or seating available at the ball diamond this year, and there won’t be a ground display. Social distancing requested — attendees should enjoy fireworks from their car, home, porch, or a county road.

Carlinville – Carlinville Independence Day Celebration

When: Parking starts at 8:30 p.m., July 3, show at 9:30 p.m. Where: Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21149 State Route 4, Carlinville, IL 62626

Only the first 100 vehicles will be allowed to park at the fairgrounds. Reservations not available. Social distancing required, attendees asked to keep groups under 10 people or less and six feet apart from other groups. Wearing face masks strongly recommended. No restrooms available.

Danville – Turtle Run

When: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 3, show at dusk. Where: Turtle Run Golf and Banquet Center, 332 E Liberty Ln, Danville, Illinois 61832

Balloon launch at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Burgers, hot dogs, fries, and donuts by Zeke Eats to be served. Nashville’s Bobby McClendon performs at 8:30 p.m. DJ dance party from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free entry before 3 p.m., $5 for walk-in entry, and $10 per car.

Paris – Twin Lakes

When: Show at dusk, July 4. Where: 30 Twin Lakes Dr, Paris, IL 61944

Danville – Danville Stadium

When: Show at dusk, July 4. Where: 610 Highland Blvd, Danville, IL 61832

Food trucks will be on site.

Decatur – Life Foursquare

When: 8:00-9:30 p.m., July 4, show at 8:50 p.m. Where: Life Foursquare, 2954 W. Ash Ave, Decatur, Illinois 62526

Face masks and social distancing required. Food trucks, including Notorious PIG BBQ and More, Rolling Stoners, and Fresh Maid Ice Cream will be on-site.

Blue Mound – Foulks Auction

When: Food starts at 5 p.m., show at dusk, July 3 and 4. Where: 189 N. West St, Blue Mound, IL 62513

Food trucks will be on-site. Car cruise arriving at 5 p.m. July 4. Motorcycle parking available. No entry fee, donations accepted.

Springfield – Rock the Dock

When: 9:30-10:30 p.m., July 4. Where: Lake Springfield Marina, 17 Waters Edge Boulevard

Springfield, IL 62712

There will be no public gathering on Lake Springfield Marina property. Attendees are invited to view the display from a boat.