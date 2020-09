ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Drive-In Fireworks Show has been moved from Saturday to Sunday night due to weather.

The show will begin at dusk.

Parking will be available for the first 150 cars at Green Mill Village starting at 7:00. Spaces will be marked in advance and people are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

The drive-in show will make up for Arcola’s canceled 4th of July display.