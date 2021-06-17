Fireworks are back on in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Decatur was planning on going another year without a fireworks show. That changed after the state fully reopened, and now, the park district is encouraging the community to come back out.

“I think people are excited to get back out,” the Decatur Park District’s Clay Gerhard said. “So much has been taken away since last year and this celebration was one of these.”

The city’s original fireworks vendor backed out because they didn’t have enough staff, but it wasn’t hard getting a new one after the state reopened.

“So when we made the decision, a couple vendors got back and said hey we might be able to help,” Gerhard said. “Ultimately we were able to identify Central State’s Fireworks to be able to help us put a show together this year.”

The park district booked live bands to perform at the Devon Amphitheatre while people wait for fireworks. Their splash park and zoo are also going to be open for the show.

“In a time when we’ve lost so much to COVID, so much has been taken away, so much has been stopped,” Gerhard said. “So to be able to gather and celebrate independence day, what’s more patriotic than that? So we’re glad to have people back out at the lake for independence day.”

The show begins at Nelson Park at dusk. Fireworks will go on for 25 minutes.