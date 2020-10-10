Firetrucks lead child’s funeral procession

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is grieving the loss of their child and the community came together Friday to support them.

5-year-old Michael Bond died from an asthma attack last week. His family and friends knew him as “Big Mike.”

The Macon County Sheriff and several firetrucks led Bond’s funeral procession Friday with his casket placed on top. “It’s really special to see the love and support from the community,” said relatives Paula Holloway and Tuntra Matthews.

“This family is close and dear to my heart because…I have a 6-year-old son, and so I just wanted to do everything that I could,” said Daisy Dowell, Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home Director. Dowell offered their services free of charge. The home does that for any family that loses a child.