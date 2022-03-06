BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — As crews continue to restore power after Saturday evening and Sunday morning’s storms, a firehouse is offering people help until power is restored.

The Bethany Fire Protection District is opening its firehouse, located at 530 East Main Street, to anyone who needs to charge medical devices or who requires medical assistance.

Anyone who needs an oxygen concentrator brought to the firehouse and plugged in is advised to call the firehouse at 217-665-3726.

The BFPD expects power to be restored between 5 and 6 p.m. tonight.