Firefighters visit fan in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters visited a special resident at a local hospital on Thursday.

Officials said the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 stopped by Memorial Health Hospital to visit one of their biggest fans, Eric Snider.

Eric has been staying at this hospital for couple of days. So several professional firefighters on Truck 1/Shift 3 set up Truck 1 and said hello to Eric through the window.

Eric’s Dad, Troy Snider, is a Captain on Engine 1/Shift 3, according to officers.

Eric has been released from the hospital and is back home.