Firefighters: Two cats die in morning fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Fulton Avenue Tuesday morning.

They said they were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to a house near East Fulton Avenue and South 32nd Street. When firefighters got there, they found heavy flames in the house. Officials said they had the fire under control by 10 a.m.

Everyone except two cats were able to get out of the house. Firefighters said both cats died in the fire.

Decatur Firefighters were on the scene until just before noon doing overhaul after the fire was out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.