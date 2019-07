FINDLAY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eagle Creek Resort at Lake Shelbyville will be burned to the ground next month. The fire will be used as training exercises for nearly ten area fire departments.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will be in charge. The days of training are Saturday, August 17, 24 and Sunday, August 25. The resort closed in 2009 due to financial issues and mold infestation. The golf course, which is still open, will be closed during the burns.