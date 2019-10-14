Firefighters teach safety lessons

Mission Statement:

It is our mission to provide dependable, honest, quality service to all of our clients. Our technicians pride themselves on working quickly and efficiently, while maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. We strive to provide much more than a heating and air conditioning service-we strive to build a relationship with our clients that will last throughout the years and for generations to come.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

At P&P Heating and Cooling, we provide honest, reliable service to all our customers and we stand behind our work with a 100% Satisfaction Money Back Guarantee. If you are not totally satisfied with your newly installed HVAC equipment within the first year, we will handle those issues regarding material or workmanship to your complete satisfaction, or we will remove the installed equipment and refund your money.