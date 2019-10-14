Firefighters teach safety lessons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters taught children safety lessons at Market Place Shopping Center Monday. Families toured a fire truck stationed outside the mall, and crews hosted activities inside near the food court.
Firefighter Dominic Smith led kids through a creative, hands-on lesson about Stop, Drop and Roll. Kids wore vests with Velcro-flames which stuck to a mat as they rolled.
Justi Hudson said the exercises helped her sons, Jameson and Malakai, learn about safety.
“They’re young, curious, crazy boys so we need to make sure they understand what to do if there is a fire,” she said. “They could always get hurt in some way and that way we have a plan and we gotta keep each other safe.”
The Touch-a-Truck Open House lasts until 2 pm. It caps off National Fire Prevention Week.