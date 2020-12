SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are looking to identify two people involved in an incident from earlier this month.

In a news release, officers said around 8:45 p.m. on December 2, security video showed two male suspects at the door of an apartment at The Boulevard Town Homes. The video showed one of the suspects, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, had the outline of a gun in his right front pocket.