Firefighters seek more gift donations for kids

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville firefighters are asking for more donations toward the Angel Tree program to bring joy and happiness to kids this holiday season.

According to them, two Angel Trees have been put up at both entrances of a Walmart Center in Taylorville. They are filled with Christmas cards that have wish lists from 154 kids registered in the Angel Tree program this year.

So far, not many gift donations have been made. Captain of the Taylorville Fire Cody Rogers is hoping more people will donate toys and gifts. He said people can also make monetary donations.

Anyone interested in donating, including people who don’t live in Taylorville, can give Taylorville Fire a call at (217) 824-2295 or send a message to their Facebook page.

The Angel Tree Program is a charity that the Taylorville Firefighters put on to help raise money for kids and their families who have financial difficulties to celebrate Christmas.