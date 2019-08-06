Firefighters save man stuck in tractor

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Cumberland County man was rescued this weekend after being wedged upside down in the wheel well of his tractor.

He was restoring the tractor at the time, before getting stuck without access to his phone. His own granddaughter found him thirty minutes later. She called emergency personnel. Neoga Fire and Ambulance Crews were able to free him. Assistant Fire Chief Alan Baker says he’s happy with the response from the team.

“A lot of departments would have something like this and say, ‘Oh gosh, we need to train on this.’ And then not have one for another six to eight years,” says Baker. “But we were ready for it and prepared, and we had him cut out of that tractor and out and on to a cot in four minutes. So I think things went really well for us.”

The man was treated for a fractured left ankle and four broken vertebrae. He was sent home after only one day in the hospital.