DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters were dispatched to a location on West Center Street at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday in response to a report of a house on fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, fire and smoke were visible from the front of the house. All occupants were reported out of the structure. The crews quickly extinguished the fire. They also laddered the roof and cut two ventilation holes to remove the smoke and heat. The fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

Decatur Firefighters treated two occupants on scene, they were later taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital by Decatur Ambulance personnel. Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.