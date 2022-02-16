(UPDATE 2/16/22 3:35 PM)

Champaign Firefighters were dispatched to a house on E. Eureka St. at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of light smoke coming from a vacant two-story residence.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews found a fire on the stairs leading to the second floor of the house. Crews deployed multiple hose lines and extinguished the fire.

The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters and police officers are responding to a house fire near 5th Street and Eureka Street.

According to our reporter, there are at least seven fire trucks on scene.

At this time, Eureka Street is completely blocked off.