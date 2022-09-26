CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is looking for a new place to stay after their home was severely damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at 4010 Danbury Drive and reached two-alarm status. Firefighters from Savoy were the first on the scene at 2:46 p.m. and immediately got help from other agencies like the Champaign, Bondville, Seymour, Mahomet and Cornbelt Fire Departments.

Savoy fire investigator Eddie Bain said there were visible flames when firefighters arrived and the wind could have intensified them. That same wind also caused thick smoke to cover the street, making it difficult to see.

Bain said it is unusual to see that much fire in the middle of the day.

“They took an attack ladder up to the back of the structure. The garage and the back area was fully involved with fire,” Bain said. “They were able to extinguish that. Occupants told us there was no one in the house, everyone had gotten out.”

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but the fire caused the garage roof to collapse and severely damaged the side of the home’s second floor.

The Champaign County Emergency Services Support Team sent a ember out to the scene to assist the displaced family. Bain said the team offers help in finding a a place for them to stay, emotional help and more.

WCIA reporters arriving on the scene heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the garage, but officials said it is still too early to say if fireworks were involved. They are still investigating.