CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters with the Champaign Fire Department were dispatched to a two-story residence on West Vine Street on Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m. in response to a report of a fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw a small fire in the attic of the house. They deployed a single hose line and quickly extinguished the fire primarily contained in the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators are still at the scene.

No one was hurt.

Occupants of the building will be displaced.