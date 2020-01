DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire.

Fire officials said it is near Old Ottawa and Denmark Roads. No word on what caused the fire.

This is the second fire that crews responded to on Friday. The first happened around 5 a.m. on Campbell Lane inside Fair Oaks Housing.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Fair Oaks early Friday morning. Courtesy: Danville Fire Dept.

Crews said an apartment caught fire. It took them two hours to put it out. No one was hurt in that fire and no word on what caused it.