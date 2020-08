SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to an RV fire on Thursday afternoon.

They were called to the 2700 block of North Dirksen for a car fire around 3:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters said they found the RV with heavy flames.







“RV fires can be dangerous for firefighters due to the propane tank. Luckily the owner was able to let us know the single tank was in the rear of the vehicle,” they stated in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported.