SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a location on South 16th Street at around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday in response to a report of smoke coming from the windows of a residence.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw black smoke and found a fire in the kitchen area inside the residence.

Occupants talked to the firefighters and said everyone was out but there were cats and a dog still inside.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rescued five cats and a dog.

Four people were displaced at this time. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.