CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house on North Neil Street Wednesday night after the house caught fire.

The fire happened on Neil Street near Bradley Avenue. On-site reporters observed heavy smoke coming from the upper level of the home and several people, including children and a dog, exiting the home.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story.