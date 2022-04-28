MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters with the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched to a location on South 15th Street at around 10:55 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene at around 11 a.m., they found a detached garage behind a house with heavy fire and smoke showing. They pulled two attack lines to extinguish the fire.

While working on the fire, firefighters saw the house was showing signs of extreme heat exposure so a crew went to check and make sure the fire did not extend into the house.

Crews had the bulk of the fire knocked down within the first 10 minutes of arrival.

All fire units cleared the scene at 1:48 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, two neighboring garages received slight exterior damage due to the radiant heat. He said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.