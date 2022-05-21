LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Lincoln Rural firefighters were dispatched to Oakwood Drive in response to a report of an attached garage on fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and smoke coming from the second-floor windows. The on-scene firefighters reported that all occupants were confirmed to be out of the house and safe.

A transitional attack was used, meaning attacking from the outside first and then going inside. A deck gun (water cannon on top of the engine) was used to darken down the fire while hoses were being stretched out into position. Some fire extended into the house through a doorway from the garage but was contained to a hallway area. The rest of the house remained unburnt, but did sustain smoke and water damage.

The fire was declared under control in an hour.

No one was hurt during the operations.