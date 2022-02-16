UPDATE (02/17/22 8:50AM) — Champaign Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building on East Armory Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a burning odor in a second-floor apartment.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the found a small fire contained in the wall between two apartments. They quickly extinguished the fire using fire extinguishers.

According to Fire Chief Randy Smith, the fire was accidental. The occupants of the two apartments were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE ( 02/17/22 12AM) — Firefighters said only two apartments were affected. No one was hurt and people living in both apartments were displaced.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters are actively responding to a fire that broke out at an apartment building on the University of Illinois campus.

The fire happened in a second-floor unit at 52 East Armory Street. No smoke or flames were visible when reporters arrived on the scene, but firefighters were observed throwing several smoldering items, including a couch, from the apartment’s balcony and spraying those items with water.

There is no word yet on damage and whether the building’s residents need to be displaced.

This is a developing story.