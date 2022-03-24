DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters were dispatched to a location on North Edward Street at around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a house on fire.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second story and the roof of a 1.5 story residence. Firefighters said lines were stretched into the structure to extinguish the fire upstairs and in the attic area, and ventilation holes were cut by the truck company to release heat and smoke.

Three dogs were rescued and they were given to Macon County Animal Control. Firefighters said a fourth dog was found alive but her two puppies perished in the fire.

They also said the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

There was extensive damage to the second story.

The occupants were relocated. They planned to stay with friends and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.