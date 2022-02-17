MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Firefighters were dispatched to a location on 1501 Old State Road at around 5:35 a.m. on Thursday in response to a reported fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer heavily involved in a fire. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. All fire units cleared the scene at around 7:15 a.m..

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the trailer was abandoned and was considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.