SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICA) — Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to the Howlett Building on South Second Street Thursday afternoon in response to a report of an active fire in the northwest portion of the building.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, state personnel led them to a multi-use area with fire.

The building was evacuated.

SFD connected to the standpipe and was later informed that a cap was not in place on the fifth floor. Water damage resulted in the area. Smoke moved up through the sixth floor and down through tunnels that connect the Howlett Building to other buildings. Fire crews used fans to ventilate and remove trapped smoke and CO. When carbon monoxide levels resumed safe levels, employees were allowed back in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.